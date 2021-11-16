Area briefs

WACO lecture to be held Thursday

TROY — The WACO Historical Society will continue its Aviation Lecture Series on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the WACO Air Museum, located at 1865 South County Road 25A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., lecture starts at 7 p.m.

Travel back in time to the shoot-down of Francis Gary Powers in a U-2 over the Urals on May 1, 1960. WACO Air Museum will host John Schell and Don Gray, on Thursday night, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. as they reveal the secrets from the archives. Russian records were classified and hidden for over 50 years in military archives. The classified documents and pilot Powers’ recollection is the basis for the story. John Schell, a former radar development engineer, and NMUSAF docent will discuss U2 overflights of the USSR, the SA-2 system operation, and a map with a timeline showing all SA-2 launches in “Operation Grand Slam.”Don Gray, a former USAF personal equipment specialist and a senior docent at NMUSAF, will summarize the Russian investigation that followed.

This aviation lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum. Masks are recommended. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, please call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org

BINGO set for Saturday

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36, Conover, will hold BINGO on Saturday, Nov. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. BINGO will start at 7 p.m. There will be 12 Games and one speed round. The cost is $15 per person. Daubers available for purchase. Concession will be available.

Join God’s Table on Saturday

PIQUA — Please join Westminster Presbyterian Church for God’s Table on Saturday, Nov 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. TK’s Bar-B-Que will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal out of his food truck in their parking lot. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St. Piqua. Please enter their parking lot via Caldwell St. God’s table is served every third Saturday of the month.

Lighting ceremony planned for Sunday

TROY — A special preview of the Holiday Lights will be held at 6 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, located at 2385 E. St. Rt. 41 in Troy, on Sunday, Nov. 21. An invitation is attached. There will be a short opening ceremony followed by the illumination and driving tour of the trail.

BNC holding arts, crafts show

TROY — Don’t miss Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show, a Miami Valley holiday tradition for over 30 years! Come discover hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Embrace the season of giving and support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a treasure donated by the artisans. Drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds from this event benefit BNC’s wildlife programs. The event is free and open to the public. BNC is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy.

‘Christmas Memories’ set for Dec. 5

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band presents “Christmas Memories,” a free indoor concert by more than 50 musicians celebrating 40 years of music under the direction of Gail Ahmed. Audience members are encouraged to wear their fun Christmas sweaters and prepare for an afternoon of jingles and joy. The afternoon concert time is 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be held at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City. There is plenty of free parking in rear lot (west side). Handicapped accessibility and elevator at the north entrance to Tipp Center. For more information, call 937-335-1178.

TMCS offering Elf Workshop

TIPP CITY — Everyone loves a one-of-a-kind, handmade gift. To offer children (ages 6-13) the opportunity to make their own Christmas gifts, Tipp Monroe Community Services has teamed up with Samantha Graybill, Create and Paint with Sam, to offer an Elf Workshop on Dec. 20. Four time slots are available. Visit tmcomservices.org for times and registration. The cost to participate is $18 for Tipp City residents and $20 for nonresidents. There will be an additional charge of $10 for supplies paid directly to the instructor. Each item will be completed, wrapped and ready to place under the Christmas tree.