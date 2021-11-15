Whiskey Myers coming to Troy

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Whiskey Myers Is A Comin’ Tour is hitting 21 cities across the U.S. in early 2022, including the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, March 31, in a stop featuring support from Read Southall Band. Chart-climbing Whiskey Myers has been steadily building a devoted following with its gritty authenticity, and with their self-titled fifth album, they’re poised to explode.

Presale access will be available for members of the “Official Whiskey Myers Fans” Facebook page and newsletter subscribers beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, Spotify will give the band’s biggest fans on the platform early access beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Public on sales start this Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available at the Hobart Arena box office, located at 255 Adams St. in Troy; online at www.hobartarena.com; or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at $75, $65, $60, $45, and $35.

For genre-bending band Whiskey Myers, 2019’s self-titled and self-produced album offered a watershed moment. With Rolling Stone raving that the “irresistible” album was “the record the band was poised to make” while declaring them “the new torch bearers for Southern music” and American Songwriter celebrating the band’s “ascent towards Country Rock royalty;” Billboard and No Depression naming the album to best-of-the-year lists; 41,000 first week album sales; and the project debuting atop both the Country and Americana album charts (as well as at No. 2 on the Rock charts, behind only a re-release of The Beatles’ Abbey Road), the band celebrated mainstream success a decade in the making.

Some bands may find that a tough moment to follow. Not Whiskey Myers. Less than two years removed from the hugely successful release, they once again returned to the Sonic Ranch studio deep in the heart of their native Texas, just miles from the U.S./Mexico border, already brimming over with more to say. The Gold-certified renegades doubled down on what they do best: sharing honest truths with no-holds-barred instrumentation, letting the self-produced music speak for itself.

Whiskey Myers also recently announced that their personally curated Firewater Music Festival will return for a second year, taking place Sept. 29, 2022 through Oct. 1, 2022 just outside Kansas City. Ticket packages go on sale with special Black Friday pricing starting next Friday, Nov. 26. For more information, visit www.FirewaterMusicFestival.com.

Visit www.hobartarena.com, www.whiskeymyers.com, and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers for the latest news and tour information.