Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

Nov. 11

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Private property accident in parking lot near Sakai reported at 9:17 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. Information was exchanged. One vehicle was towed.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded at 12:38 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a disturbance. While on scene, the reporting person filed a fraud report.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 1:35 p.m. in the area of East Main and North Market streets.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded at 9:33 p.m. to Family Dollar on North Market Street in reference to a subject that was slouched over in his vehicle. The male was found to be asleep and in possession of an open container. The male was charged with open container and given a ride home.

Nov. 12

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at noon on the 400 block of Trade Square.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 3:08 p.m. in the area of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer responded at 4:17 p.m. to the Troy City Schools bus garage in reference to a reckless operation complaint. One adult male was later cited for not stopping for a stopped school bus.

Nov. 13

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 1:25 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street.

Nov. 14

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched at 3:09 p.m. to 1801 W. Main Street, Walmart, on a private property accident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 4:13 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Main Street.

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched at 5 p.m. to an injury accident near 1011 W. Main Street. At-fault driver issued a citation for failure to control.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at at 5:55 p.m. in the area of West Water and North Elm streets.