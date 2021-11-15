Tippecanoe football falls to Bellbrook in D-III playoffs

SIDNEY — The Tippecaanoe football team stayed close for a half against Bellbrook Friday night.

But, an injury Cayd Everhart hurt the Red Devils and Bellbrook scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 38-7 in D-III, Region 12 playoff action at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Tippecanoe finishes the season at 10-3, while Bellbrook improves to 11-2 and plays Hamilton Badin in the regional title game Friday night.

Tippecanoe quarterback Liam Poronsky hit Zach Butera with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Jackson Kleather kicked the PAT to tie the game 7-7.

But, it was all Bellbrook after that.

Conner Poh kicked aa 31-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 10-7 at halftime.

And Tippecanoe could never slow the Eagles running game.

While Bellbrook completed only two passes in the game, they rushed for 467 yards, averaging more than nine yards per carry.

Seth Borondy racked up 287 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries.

Ashton Ault had 141 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught a 23-yard TD pass from Luke Benetis.

Nick Etienne had 34 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.