Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 10

DISORDERLY: A fight at the Piqua High School between two students was reported at 7:38 a.m. Both students will be charged.

THEFT: A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 8:37 a.m. on the 900 block of Covington Avenue. Victim had front Ohio license plate stolen from vehicle overnight.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant advised she heard a noise come from inside the residence while they were home alone at 9:35 a.m. on the 300 block of Miami Street. Officer walked through the home with the complainant and found it to be secured.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 9:35 a.m. on the 200 block of Looney Road.

AGENCY ASSIST: Officer notified of a possible structure fire at 10:51 a.m. on the 400 block of Riverside Drive. Officer assisted the fire department with traffic control during their investigation. No further assistance was requested.

THEFT: Speedway, 900 Scott Dr., advised an unknown subject left the store without paying for items at 11:41 a.m.

PRIVATE PROPERTY CRASH: Two vehicles were involved in a private property crash at Bright Now Dental, 987 E. Ash St., at 11:56 a.m. They exchanged infromation.

TRESPASSING: Employee was terminated at work today and was being disorderly at a business on the 1800 block of Commerce Drive at 12:11 p.m. Employer requested for employee to be trespassed from property.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officer observed a loose dog in the roadway in the area of Commerce Drive and North Sunset Drive at 12:30 p.m. Officer was able to contain the dog and returned it to the owner nearby without issue.

TRESPASSING: Complainant advised an unknown individual has been trespassing on her property on the 600 block of South Wayne Street. Complainant advised that her neighbor has also seen the unknown individual on her property. Complainant requested extra checks be done in the area.

FRAUD: Complainants advised they received unrequested bank cards on the 1800 block of Britton Drive at 5:09 p.m. Complainants advised that they had already contacted the banks and canceled the cards. Complainants were notified that a report would be filed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Sometime overnight, the caller’s garage door was spray painted on the 500 block of Riverside Drive. Unknown suspect.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to a call referencing two motorbikes driving through the grass at a church on the 800 block of Covington Avenue at 7:09 p.m. The motorbikes had caused damage to the yard. The motorbikes could not be located.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a non-injury accident at 8:27 p.m. on the 800 block of East Ash Street. A driver was cited for an improper lane change.

Nov. 11

THEFT: Complainant advised that tools were taken from his vehicle overnight on the 800 block of Boone Street. Complainant advised that he wanted to make a report.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant called in with a report that her garage siding had been spray painted overnight on the 900 block of Caldwell Street.

CITIZENS ASSIST: Caller called in with questions involving a neighbor on the 1500 block of Nicklin Avenue. Complainant advised her neighbor’s dog got into her yard and was injured by her dog. Complainant was concerned that there would be issues with her neighbor. Complainant was advised this would be a civil matter.

FRAUD: Complainant advised their bank notified them of a fraudulent credit card application. Complainant advised they were not out of any money and just wanted the incident documented.

SUSPICIOUS: An anonymous caller stated a male was carrying items near a vacant residence in the area of East Grant Street and East Street at 9:26 a.m. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything suspicious.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Private property accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. at Speedway. Officer notified of a vehicle accident on private property. Officer arrived and ensured both parties exchanged insurance information.

TRESPASSING: Complainant advised that a male subject was trespassing on her property without permission at 10:54 a.m. on the 500 block of North College Street. Male subject was warned for trespassing.

THEFT: Male subject was seen stealing items from Walmart and then left the area on foot at 11:40 a.m. Male subject was located and arrested. Jordan J. Warner, 36, of Piqua, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 12:10 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Park Avenue.

TRESPASSING: Complainant advised an individual was trespassing at the Red Roof Inn and Suites at 2:49 p.m. This individual was removed from the premises without incident.

DISORDERLY: A witness saw a male and female arguing and pushing each other at Lock 9 Park at 3:06 p.m. Contact was made with both subjects, and it was found that the female pushed the male. The male did not want to file charges, and both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

HIT SKIP: Report taken for hit/skip crash at 6:56 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Street. At-fault driver located, identified, and issued citation for hit/skip.

ASSIST SQUAD: Adult male called in stating he was overdosing on meth at 7:06 p.m. on the 500 block of Gordon Street. Male was transported to hospital by Piqua Fire Department.