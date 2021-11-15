Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 11

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a business on the 6400 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township for a disturbance of a verbal altercation between two employees at 8:43 a.m. After an investigation, one of the two employees was terminated from his employment at this business. He was then transported to a nearby gas station to be picked up by his temp agency. No charges will be filed, and this case is closed.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Automotive Technologies class at the Upper Valley Career Center in reference to an assault complaint at 12:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and this case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 5200 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township on a suspicious complaint at 5:14 p.m. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 5200 block of Shearer Road in Union Township at 7:57 p.m.

Nov. 12

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed a vehicle with one headlight going northbound on North County Road 25A at 1:49 a.m. Prior to stopping the vehicle, the deputy observed the vehicle’s two passenger side tires cross the fog line. The deputy conducted a routine traffic stop and completed a field sobriety test on the driver. The driver tested on the intoxilyzer as well. The driver was cited with operating a vehicle impaired.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy was dispatched to Montgomery County Jail in reference to a prisoner transport. Jennifer Trout was in their custody. Trout had a warrant out of Miami County for a probation violation. Trout was transported to the Miami County Jail without incident and incarcerated.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township for two large black dogs running loose in the area at 8:25 a.m. The reporting party stated this is an ongoing problem. Deputies located the residence in which the dogs belonged to, and the owner was warned for animals running at large. The owner was informed next time they would receive a citation. Owners went and retrieved the dogs.

SEX OFFENSE: While at Miami East, a deputy was advised of a possible sexual assault that occurred outside of school grounds. This case is pending.

Nov. 13

HIT SKIP: At approximately 8:45 a.m., a deputy responded to the 2100 block of Deweese Road in Staunton Township to take a hit skip accident report. The driver was issued a citation. This case is closed.

FRAUD: A fraud complaint was made on the 4200 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Concord Township at 10:12 a.m.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 3100 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township in reference to a reported injury accident at 8:52 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was a non-injury accident and the involved vehicle was found abandoned on scene. After the driver was located, they were arrested for OVI. This case is closed.