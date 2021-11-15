Miami County marriage licenses

By

Richard Michael Sorrell, 37, to Madison Alexandrea Berger-Stewart, 32, both of Tipp City.

Emily Kristin Davis, 28, to Tyler James Ritchey, 30, both of Troy.

Jessika Renea Short, 31, to Jared Michael Avery, 35, both of Pleasant Hill.

Sarah Jennifer Morgan, 34, to Dustin Edwin Burns, 37, both of Troy.

Stacey Marie Robinson, 36, of Covington, to Matthew Ryan Ross, 37, of Pleasant Hill.

Carmen Marie Davis, 33, to Cody Steven Alliss, 30, both of Troy.

Chad Allen Ryder, 33, to Kimberly Denise Leatherman, 30, both of Troy.

Rachel Elizabeth Begley, 37, of Tipp City, to Aaron Lee Marker, 44, of Eaton.

Tasha Marie Potts, 25, to Derrick Richard Gullett, 23, both of Piqua.

Mercedes Nicole Johnson, 30, to Philip Gregory Moden, Sr., 30, both of Troy.

Kara Jo Hancock, 27, of Vandalia, to Bradley Robert Bercot, 34, of Piqua.

Jessica Beatrice Benton, 33, to Ray Anthony Maggert, 41, both of Ludlow Falls.

Taylor Christine Miley, 29, to Jonathon Chase King, 30, both of West Milton.

Destiny Love McCourt, 21, to Jacob Jay Studebaker, 21, both of Piqua.

Michael Alan Koopman, 38, to Julie Ann Sanders, 36, both of Troy.

Madison Paige Hoskins, 22, to Logan Eliot Burton, 24, both of Troy.

Justin Shane Nutter, 46, of Troy, to Sheraye Denise Hollins, 40, of Columbus.

Shakir Nabiyevich Lutfiyev, 35, to Gulmira Makhsutovna Sabitova, 33, both of Tipp City.

Carlos Fernando Paulin, Sr., 46, to Ruth Argelia Mis Yescas, 44, both of Troy.

Kelly Marie Etter, 24, to Evan James Cole, 30, both of Piqua.

Mason Christian Justice, 23, to Olivia Ann Hart, 22, both of Bradford.