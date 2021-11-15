Edison State hoop teams sweep Clark State

SPRINGFIELD — The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept Clark State Saturday.

MEN

The Edison men improved to 4-1 with a 90-71 win.

The Chargers opened a 51-32 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Jordan Howard had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Ibrahima Athie had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Sekou Maiga had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Jaylen Robinson had 10 points and three steals.

Kenyon Garner had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Jakob Reed scored nine points and Tony Burrell added eight points.

Edison was 36 of 78 from the floor for 46 percent, including seven of 17 from 3-point range for 41 percent. The Chargers hit seven of 17 free throws for 69 percent.

Clark State was 28 of 64 from the floor for 44 percent, including six of 16 from long range for 38 percent. The Eagles converted nine of 19 free throws for 47 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 51-28 and had 17 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women improved to 5-0 with a 103-54 win.

The Chargers led 28-7, 45-22 and 66-39 at the quarter breaks.

Kailiah Johnson had 26 points and five rebounds and Allison Siefring had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Victoria Newland had 14 points and seven rebounds and Audra Schaub had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Makayla Blount had six rebounds, Kierra Wendel had five rebounds and three steals and Whitney Staggs had nine points and five rebounds.

Edison State was 39 of 79 from the floor for 49 percent, including two f 13 from 3-point range for 15 percent. The Chargers converted 23 of 33 free throws for 70 percent.

Clark State was 17 of 60 from the floor for 28 percent, including one of 16 from long range for six percent. The Eagles made 19 of 37 free throws for 51 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 51-40 and had 25 turnovers to Clark State’s 29.