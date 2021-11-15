Charles Rollin Coffeen House to be showcased in Historic Holiday Tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Historic Holiday Tour takes place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

One of the six properties featured is the Charles Rollin Coffeen House, constructed in 1894 in a Queen Anne architectural style. The house was built for Dr. Charles Rollin Coffeen and his wife, Jennie Branson Coffeen. Coffeen had three children but sadly lost a son at the age of 11 from meningitis, and in 1899 he lost his wife at the age of 40. Coffeen originally had his medical office built on the property where the driveway currently sits, and the house built next to it.

Coffeen sold the property in 1901 to Dr. Webb Kelly, a renowned surgeon for the railroad, performing over 5000 surgeries. The property was later sold to George Peffer, president of the Piqua National Bank. Peffer was also a very prominent Piqua resident serving on many boards and contributing greatly to the community. Peffer passed away in 1955.

The house later passed through a couple more owners and businesses including a beauty shop and photography studio, and Okey and Thelma Scott, Tammy Wright’s grandparents, purchased the home in 1991. After Okey Scott passed away in 2013, David and Tammy Wright took possession along with their two sons. Sadly, a house fire occurred a few months later, but thanks to the Piqua Fire Department, the fire was contained quickly, and the woodwork and majority of the structure was saved. The original woodwork along with the four fireplaces enhance this beautiful home.

David and Tammy Wright shared that they are truly blessed to be a part of the history of this historical home in downtown Piqua.

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) and Readmore’s Hallmark for $25 per person.