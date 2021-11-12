Trombley punt sparks Piqua rally in 28-21 win over Edgewood in D-II, Region 8 semifinal

HUBER HEIGHTS — It will go down as “The Punt”.

Followed by “The Strip” and “The Pick” — all in the final eight minutes as the Piqua football team rallied for a 28-21 win over Edgewood at Heidekamp Stadium Friday night.

The Indians, 12-0, advance to the D-II, Region 8 final at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Winton Woods at a site to be announced Sunday.

Edgewood closes the season at 9-3.

And never has a punt been so monumental in swinging the momentum of the game.

Edgewood was controlling the game with long drives running out of the wing-T.

Piqua was trailing 21-14 and forced to punt from its own 23 with 7:59 remaining.

The Indians punter Jackson Trombley glanced at Bill Nees as headed onto the field.

Trombley launched the ball over the Edgewood return man’s head and it didn’t stop rolling until it reached the 7-yard line — a 70-yard punt.

“Coach Nees smiled at me as I was going out on the field,” Trombley said. “I was feeling it. We just needed a big kick there.”

It instantly lifted the spirit of the defense and changed the momentum of the game.

“That was unbelievable,” Piqua safety Jasiah Medley said. “The ball just kept rolling.”

Linebacker Sam Schmiesing agreed.

“Jackson Trombley is one of the best punters and kickers in the nation,” Schmiesing said. “That was huge.”

Edgewood was able to get one first down, before having to punt and Piqua took over at its own 41 with 4:11 remaining, looking for its first score since the opening half.

Medley, who had been close to breaking a big run, wasn’t going to be denied.

He went 39 yards down to the 20 yard line on the first play and took it in from the seven-yard line with 2:42 remaining and Trombley’s kick tied it 21-21.

“Our offensive line was able to find some creases and Jasiah (Medley) took advantage of it,” Nees said.

Edgewood was immediately put in a first-and-22 following a holding penalty and seemed content to play for overtime.

But, running back Tavionne Crosby was injured and on the next play, Schmiesing stripped the ball from the ball carrier and linebacker Tanner Kemp recovered at the 17-yard line with 1:22 to go.

“I saw the ball and jumped on it,” Kemp said.

Schmiesing said he knew the opportunity would be there.

“That was the plan (to strip the ball),” he said. “I knew the other guy had just gotten hurt and I knew he had to be nervous. Fortunately, I was able to (strip the ball).”

Four medley runs moved the ball down to the one-yard line, but he had to come out with an ankle injury.

Bryson Roberts then pounded the ball into the end zone with 42 seconds to go and Trombley’s kick made it 28-21.

“It is great when you have one running back go out and you have another guy to put in like that,” Nees said.

Roberts said his job was easy.

“Jasiah (Medley) got us down there,” Roberts said. “All I had to do was run the final yard. Colton (H-back Colton Beougher) told me to just follow him.”

Edgewood was forced out of its running game and defensive back Aidan Meyer picked off a pass attempt to seal the win.

“That’s a three-year starter making a play,” Nees said.

Meyer had no doubt he would make the play.

“In that situation, I just knew I had to come up with it,” he said.

Starting the victory celebration.

“I just think this team has a lot of heart,” Schmiesing said. “We were down last week too. We never quit.”

The game had begun with another big play by the Piqua defense.

On Edgewood’s first play after the opening kickoff, the Cougars fumbled and Meyer recovered at the Edgewood 39.

“That one was kind of a surprise,” Meyer said. “I saw the ball come bouncing towards me.”

Brady Ouhl found Cory Miller to convert and second and 12, Medley ran 16 yards on the next play and eventually would run it from one-yard out. Trombley’s kick would make it 7-0.

Then, Edgwood’s running game began to take control.

Crosby capped a 14-play drive with a two-yard run and David Rumpler’s kick tied it 7-7.

Mason Stover had a 39-yard punt return on Edgewood’s next possession and the Cougars went 40 yards in six plays to take the lead.

Jake Valerio ran 11 yards for the score and Rumpler’s kick made it 14-7 with 9:14 remaining in the half.

Piqua would answer with an 82-yard drive.

Ouhl found Miller for a 22-yard gain and Medley had runs of 24 and 22 yards on the drive.

On second and goal from the two, Medley was able to just extend the ball over the goal line, before it was knocked loose for the touchdown and Trombley’s kick made it 14-14 with 5:29 remaining in the half.

It stayed that way until the third quarter, when Edgewood had a 70-yard, 16 play drive.

Crosby scored from one-yard out and Rumpler’s kick made it 21-14 with 3:57 to go in the third quarter and Edgewood seemed in control until “The Punt” changed everything.

“Jackson (Trombley) made a lot of big plays tonight,” Nees said. “Even in this weather, almost all his kicks were touchbacks.”

Medley finished with 140 yards on 19 carries for Piqua, while Ouhl added 45 yards on seven carries.

Ouhl completed seven of 12 passes for 92 yards.

Miller had three catches for 52 yards and Dre’Sean Roberts had two receptions for 31 yards.

Schmiesing led the defense with 10 tackles.

Landon Hare had nine, Medley had seven and Devon Finley added six.

Crosby had 164 yards on 34 carries for Edgewood, while Jay Dailey added 70 yards on 15 carries.

Radical Rothermel had 10 tackles for Edgewood and Brick Barker added six.

Now, the Indians get ready for their first regional final since 2006.

“It should be a fun game,” Medley said.

After an amazing comeback sparked by a big kick.