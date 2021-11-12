Ohio’s Hospice observes National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

DAYTON — During the month of Nov. 2021, Ohio’s Hospice will observe National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

For more than 40 years, hospice care has provided comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones.

Hospice care is compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury. Hospice care involves a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support tailored to each patient’s needs.

Ohio’s Hospice is honored and privileged to serve communities throughout Ohio. The not-for-profit organization and its affiliates offer general hospice inpatient care through its Hospice Houses, hospice inpatient care centers, and local hospitals. Grief support programs also are available at no cost to patients, their families and all members of the community.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio’s Hospice has continued to provide superior care and superior services to each patient and family. Ohio’s Hospice and its affiliates have demonstrated that their commitment to care has not changed. Ohio’s Hospice continues to work directly with the communities across the state of Ohio it serves, offering comfort, dignity and compassion to Ohioans in 44 counties who are facing the end of life.

Through Real-Time CareSM, a telehealth and support tool, Ohio’s Hospice has been able to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and remain connected to them while continuing to deliver care. When a visit to a patient’s home is not feasible, Ohio’s Hospice care teams now have the ability to perform video-based visits with patients and family members. However, if an in-person visit is needed, the care team goes wherever the patient calls home and addresses the patient’s needs in person.

The mission of Ohio’s Hospice is to celebrate the lives of those it has the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family. The interdisciplinary hospice care team at Ohio’s Hospice includes board certified hospice and palliative care physicians, hospice-certified nurses and personal care specialists (state tested nursing assistants), social workers, chaplains, bereavement counseling professionals and volunteers.