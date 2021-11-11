Joanna Hill Heitzman named Miami County Foundation Director Emerita

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – Miami County Foundation recently announced that beloved co-founder and long-term board member, Joanna Hill Heitzman, has been posthumously voted the honorary title of Director Emerita on its board of directors in honor of her service.

Joanna Hill Heitzman passed away on Aug. 6, 2021 at the age of 90 with more than 35 years of service dedicated to Miami County Foundation and the people of this community. Hill Heitzman joins Richard Hunt (deceased), founder, and Douglas Murray with Miami County Foundation Director Emeritus status.

When Hunt brought his dream of the foundation to life in 1985, Hill Heitzman eagerly offered her expertise in business operations and marketing. Her emerita appointment was driven by much more than just the work she accomplished while serving as a board member.

“Joanna’s philanthropic passion and dedication to her Miami County neighbors were integral in building a sustainable organization focused on ‘People Helping People,’” explained fellow co-founding board member Dr. Richard Adams.

Current board member, fellow community volunteer and friend, Leesa Baker shared, “Joanna spent her entire life in Miami County and served this community well. She was a pioneer in the broadcast business, who worked alongside Miami County Foundation’s founder, Richard Hunt, and my father, Oscar Baker, at the WPTW radio station. For as sweet and kind as she was, she was equally a force to be reckoned with whenever there was the need. A co-founding board member of Miami County Foundation and an involved community volunteer, she was an expert in telling our non-profits’ stories and spreading the good news of the foundation. I will miss her friendship and volunteer leadership.”

As a tribute to her service and the number of lives she impacted, Miami County Foundation’s upcoming 2021 fall grant awards to local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities will be awarded in her memory. Recipients of those grant awards will be announced in early November.