Groundbreaking set for Robinson Reserve

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — A groundbreaking for the Robinson Reserve, a new nature reserve in the north section of Duke Park, will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The groundbreaking will be followed by light refreshments at the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room.

The Robinson Reserve will be a newly-established park space for residents and visitors to gather, walk, and enjoy nature. Once completed, the reserve will consist of various trees, grasses, sedges, and ﬂowering plants surrounding a 1.5-mile gravel walking path. The path will connect to two overlook platforms, to be built by the Miami County Park District, and will offer views of the Park District’s off-channel wetlands.

The concept for the Robinson Reserve was established earlier this year with support of the Duke Foundation and the Robinson Fund. This project was initiated in conjunction with the Miami County Park District’s wetlands project along the Great Miami River. The reserve will be named for Pat and Thom Robinson, whose generous philanthropic support has bettered the Miami County and Troy community for decades. Interested residents are welcome to attend the groundbreaking and can find out more about Troy’s parks at www.troyohio.gov.