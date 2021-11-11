Carrie Barber House to be showcased in Historic Holiday Tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Historic Holiday Tour takes place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

Featured in this article is the Queen Anne Victorian home called the Carrie Barber House located at 324/326 West Greene Street. Named for his wife, Carrie Young Barber, Myron E. Barber was president of the Piqua Handle Company. He commissioned “Piqua’s favorite architect,” Joseph W. Yost, which was to design his home completed in 1892 by contractor I.J. Whitlock. Amid Yost’s remarkable designs is Piqua’s Historic Fort Piqua Plaza Hotel. Carrie Young Barber was widowed in 1915 and stayed in the home until selling to Airhart M. Fry (and Charlotte) in June of 1935.

Fry promptly befits a landlord and parcels the property into a “double.” He rented the east half (324) to James L. Black (and Florence) in September of 1935, and the west side (326) to Charles H. Morse (and Maude) that same year.

J. L. Black, a partner of Superior Underwear Company founded in Bowling Green (1900), moved the business to Piqua in 1905 and reorganized as president of Superior Athletic Underwear in 1911. Other accomplishments include Director of Piqua Savings Bank, Chair on the Chamber of Commerce, and served in the State House of Representatives (Rep) from 1945–1948.

This property may stand out as the location of a childhood doctor. Fry Sr. passed away in 1941 and Charlotte took residence at 326. In 1950, Airhart Fry Jr. inherited the property and sold it to Ralph D. Yates, a physician. His medical practice was conducted on the left (324) side while his family resided on the right. He practiced and resided in the home until 1974.

The property is now owned by Michael C. Blanck (and Ann) who have had a presence in Ohio and a special kinship with Piqua spanning 15 years. Blanck founded the decorative arts and stained glass firm, Blanck Studio of Art, LLC in southeastern Wisconsin 2007. His noteworthy accomplishments include decorative and restoration services for St. Mary and St. Boniface Catholic Churches in Piqua as well as numerous other church and historical buildings throughout western Ohio.

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) and Readmore’s Hallmark for $25 per person.