Area briefs

American Legion offering meal

PIQUA — American Legion in Piqua is having a pork chop meal on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m. Meal includes pork chop, scalloped potatoes, green beans and a roll for $8.00. Dine in or carry out. Start taking orders at 4:45 p.m.

Talent Show fundraiser planned

TROY — The Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library of Greenville will be holding a Talent Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy. The event is expected to stream live from the Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit them on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel at Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library for past shows, interviews, and covered events.

The Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library of Greenville is raising funds to continue its mission of digitize participating veteran’s oral histories, pictures, and all other forms of primary material. They also have a new mobile unit and will wrap the bottom of the mobile unit with sponsors’ bricks showing that they are their foundation. Any questions, call (937) 542-0966 or email gvmpdl@gmail.com.

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym and Swim Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937)440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SafeHaven Thanksgiving set for Nov. 23

PIQUA — The 9th Annual SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua. The event is open to any adult (18 and up) in need of mental health support residing in Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties. Enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal in a restaurant theme where you are greeted, seated, waited on, and served in the facility set up in a decorated restaurant environment thanks to their board, staff, and community volunteers!

Free transportation is available. Call 937-615-0126 (Miami County), 937-548-7233 (Darke), or 937-658-6930 (Shelby). Please call by 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 for transportation.