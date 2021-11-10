Troy Board of Zoning Appeals to hear continuation of IOOF building appeal

Staff reports

TROY — The city of Troy Board of Zoning Appeals will continue to hear an appeal on the Troy Planning Commission’s decision regarding the property located at 112-118 W. Main St. next week on Nov. 18.

The appeal came from of Evil Empire, LLC and Ben Sutherly and the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance before the Board of Zoning Appeals. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Troy Board of Zoning Appeals heard over five hours of discussion on this topic. The board also heard arguments on whether those making appeals had any standing to request the board to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision.

The property located at 112-118 W. Main St. is also referred to as the IOOF and is one of Miami County’s former courthouses. In October, the Troy Planning Commission voted 4-3 to approve a Historic District application for demolition for this property after the owner stated it was not financially feasible to repair the existing structure.

The continuation of this appeal will be heard by the city of Troy Board of Zoning Appeals at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 100 S. Market St., Troy.

The complete application is available for public inspection at the city of Troy Development Department, City Hall, 100 S. Market St.