Sniders mark 65th anniversary

PIQUA — Jim and Arlene Snider of Piqua will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17. In honor of their anniversary, the family request cards sent to them from family and friends. Their address is 1415 Garbry Road, Piqua, Ohio, 45356.

James E Snider and Arlene Anna Thorne were married Nov. 17, 1956, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sidney Church of Christ, by the Rev. Paul Moore.

Parents of the couple are the late Charles and Louise Snider, and the late Fred and Delma Thorne.

Arlene’s siblings are Larry Thorne, Sidney; Gary Thorne, Toledo and Bob (deceased) and Marline Thorne.

Jim’s living sisters are Ruth Leist, Sidney and Marybelle Shaffer of Findlay. Other siblings who are deceased are Betty Huffman, Pat Woodroome, Nelson Snider and Charles (Bud) Snider.

The couple have five sons, Steve and Kay Snider, Piqua; Don and Cris Snider, Fletcher; Tim Snider, Covington; Doug and Kelly Snider, Piqua; Tom and Ann Snider, Covington. They also have ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

They are members of the Snyder Road Church of God in Piqua. Arlene retired as the the fiscal officer for Springcreek Township. Jim is retired from Sidney Tool and Die.

They enjoy visiting with their new friends and neighbors in the cottages at Garbry Ridge.