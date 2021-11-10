Pop-up pantry set for Nov. 20

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be providing a pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. Food for 600 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center 8901 Looney Rdd, Piqua.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee releases a list of Miami County emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The updated list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information contact Alisha Barton at barton.345@osu.edu or Aimee Shannon at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.