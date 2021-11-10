Miami and Erie Canal topic of meeting

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Historical Society is pleased to announce that Andy Hite, site manager of the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua, will speak on the topic “Miami and Erie Canal in Miami County” at the society’s meeting on Nov. 16. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 West Main St., Troy. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Hite is a graduate of the Ohio State University and has graduate credit from the University of Dayton. As site manager for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, he works for the Ohio History Connection, formerly known as the Ohio Historical Society. He has been with the Ohio History Connection since 1993 and at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since 1997. He is a former history teacher, having taught American history, Ohio history, and adult education. He has worked with staff, volunteers, and area teachers to create programs that supplement the classroom work done to address current Ohio Department of Education requirements and create experiences that enrich each visitor’s time at the Johnston Farm.

He serves as a trustee and vice president of the Canal Society of Ohio, having chaired canal tours of the northern Miami and Erie Canal as well as the Buckeye Lake area. He has been a member of the American Canal Society and served on its Canal Boat Committee.

For further information about the meeting, contact the Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.