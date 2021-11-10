FFA sponsors coloring contest

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in kindergarten were given a pig-themed picture to color decorate. This event was coordinated to promote October as National Pork Month. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Amy Gerlach – Murphy Barnett

• Mrs. Stephanie Larson – Nora Gray

• Mr. Preston Elifritz – Easton Weaver

• Mr. Justin Roeth – Jase McClellan

Each student participating received a pencil, sticker, and a candy treat. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize and a pig ear headband sponsored by the Ohio Pork Council. This contest is an annual event. Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Alaina Helsinger, Madison Maxson, Devan Nix, Logan Phillips, Jacob Roeth, and Thomas Wallace.