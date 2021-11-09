Tipp City Area Arts Council to host A Holiday Affair

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council will once again host its annual arts and crafts show, A Holiday Affair, during the Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Community Room at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut Street in Tipp City.

While many cargo ships filled with consumer items may be stuck at sea, local artists’ and crafters’ wares are readily available! Vendors will offer a wide variety of unique gift choices for the upcoming gift-giving season. The Holiday Affair provides a great opportunity to buy quality, original handcrafted items—just in time for the holidays! Over 25 vendors will participate in the show including:

• Books: Sue Furlong, Greg Enslen

• Holiday crafts: Cinda Griffith, Melody Santillan, Cindy Jacobs

• Fabric and fiber: Angela Marion, Linda Hardy & Lewcrese Shields, Lorraine Reibert, Cinda Griffith, Sally Snell

• Glass and pottery: Sue Shira, Mojgan Samardar, Sam Grillmeier

• Wood: Barry Todd, Carl Swanberg, Lisa Thompson, David Fisher, Jerry Dodd

• Jewelry: Lilian Nichols, Debbie Hook

• Paintings: Bonnie Caruso, Jenny Clark

• Other: Soy Candles and Elderberry Syrup – Marcy Thomas; Cards – Alison Rusk; Repurposed Gifts – Donna Banks; Baked Goods by Mrs. Ernestine

A Holiday Affair is handicapped-accessible and will be held regardless of weather or other conditions. Ample parking is available in the parking lot behind the church or on the street. Admission is free.

Make sure to stop by A Holiday Affair on Saturday, Nov. 13, to purchase great holiday gifts and support local artists!