Milton-Union MVCTC FFA attends National Convention

For the Miami Valley Today

INDIANAPOLIS — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

During the convention the students attended three general sessions where they heard from the National FFA Officer Team and TV Host Courtenay DeHoff. They enjoyed time at the FFA Shopping Mall and Career Expo, DEFY Trampoline Park, and the World’s Toughest Rodeo.

During the trip, they also toured Fair Oaks Farms where they got to see the dairy cattle and swine operations. The chapter rounded out their trip with the American FFA Degree Ceremony in which two graduates, Emily Hornberger and Webb Kress were awarded their American FFA Degree. This is the highest honor that an FFA member can achieve and takes a tremendous amount of determination to earn.

Additional students who attended the convention were: Emma Deeter, Tyler Leffew, Emmie Bohse, Tyler Kress, Taylor Falb, Austin Shoemaker, Kayla Evans, and Gavin Spitler.