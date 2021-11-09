Miami East FFA members attend National Convention

For the Miami Valley Today

INDIANAPOLIS — The 94th National FFA Convention is the largest event hosted by the National FFA. There were 26 members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter in attendance at the convention in Indianapolis. Those members included were Jadyn Bair, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Julia Couser, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Ethan Fine, Jayden Gates, Ayla Gilbert, Katelyn Hall, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Kyle Larson, Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Jillian Niswonger, Kat Niswonger, Elisabeth Norman, Adi Richter, Logan Phillips, Ty Roeth, Dalton Schreadley, Gretchen Stevens, and Thomas Wallace. Also joining the members during the trip was the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its members.

Over 50,000 members, parents, and guests were in attendance at the National FFA Convention. Previous conventions were held in Kansas City, Missouri and Louisville, Kentucky. Last year’s convention was held virtually.

Convention activities included attending several convention sessions where members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2020-21 National FFA Officers and motivational speaker Courtenay DeHoff. Attendees enjoyed attending the Brett Young concert, World’s Toughest Rodeo, the FFA Shopping Mall and Career Show, and a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year, in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Miami East Schools graduates Ethin Bendickson, Elizabeth Bair, Michael Bair, Savannah Holzen, Luke Gilliland, and Kearsten Kirby received the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Miami East FFA members thanked Marie Carity from Miami East and Brian Pohlman from Arcanum for chaperoning the trip. Additional appreciation goes to the administration at Miami East Local Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.