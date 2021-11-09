News Learning the ropes By Michael Ullery - November 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Piqua Firefighter Dustin Lacy and Pleasant Hill Firefighter Lexi Robbins perform a rope rescue during a multi-agency rope rescue training exercise at the Brukner Nature Center on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Piqua Firefighter Dustin Lacy and Pleasant Hill Firefighter Lexi Robbins perform a rope rescue during a multi-agency rope rescue training exercise at the Brukner Nature Center on Saturday.