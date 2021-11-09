Learning the ropes

By
Michael Ullery
-

Piqua Firefighter Dustin Lacy and Pleasant Hill Firefighter Lexi Robbins perform a rope rescue during a multi-agency rope rescue training exercise at the Brukner Nature Center on Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

