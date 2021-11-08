Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Piqua

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Saturday, Nov. 13, will mark the return of the Annual Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse Parade. The event starts at 7 p.m. The Holiday Horse Parade is an all-horse parade and features carriages, hitches and riders all outfitted with holiday lights, making their way through downtown Piqua.

The parade is being put together by Mainstreet Piqua under the direction of volunteer Tim Hutton.

“Support for this event grows every year,” said Hutton. “So we are able to add additional carriages and riding groups to the event.”

The downtown Piqua Holiday Horse parade will begin at Main and Greene streets and will proceed west on Greene Street to Caldwell, south on Caldwell to High, east on High to Wayne and then make the jog onto Market Street. The parade will then cross Main Street and make its way through the quads next to Quint Creative Sign and 311 Draft House. It will then go north on Main back to Greene Street. There will be an announcer’s stand at the intersection of Main and Ash Streets. This route is slightly different from 2019 and will allow for more viewing area on Caldwell Street.

In addition to the usual offerings in downtown Piqua, there will be a couple of other food options available during the horse parade on Saturday. Dobo’s Delights Bakery will be offering hot chocolate and baked items. Cumberland Kettle Corn will be located on Ash Street, and they have a couple of different kinds of kettle corn and popcorn. 311 Draft House and Scottish Thistle will be open and have their regular menus and Winans Chocolates + Coffees will be extending their regular hours until 8 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate parade attendees.

The Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse Parade is being sponsored by Park National Bank, the Davis family, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Premier Health, Kountry Kruise Drive Thru, Apex Aluminum, Fifth Third Bank, Edison State Community College, Evenflo, Polysource, IDC Spring, Kettering Health, Asher’s Plumbing, Cats Automotive, Family Farm and Home, Best One Tire and Bedrock Transmission.

Those wanting to know more about the parade can call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.