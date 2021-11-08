Edison State hoop teams split with Henry Ford

PIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split games with Henry Ford Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men dropped to 1-1 with an 86-67 loss.

The Chargers fell behind 35-30 at halftime and Henry Ford pulled away in the second half.

Jaylen Robinson had 21 points and five rebounds for Edison.

Ibrahima Athie had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Jordan Howard added 16 points and five rebounds.

Edison was 26 of 76 from the floor for 34 percent, including just two of 23 from 3-point range for nine percent.

The Chargers converted 13 of 19 free throws for 68 percent.

Edison State had 43 rebounds and 13 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women improved to 2-0 with a 103-61 win.

Edison State led 28-14, 55-20 and 82-45 at the quarter breaks.

Allison Siefring had a double-double for the Chargers with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Kailah Johnson had 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Maddy Bakosh had 15 points, eight assists and four steals.

Victoria Newland added 13 points and seven rebounds, Whitney Staggs had nine points and six rebounds and Audra Schaub had three steals.

Edison State was 36 of 84 from the floor for 43 percent, including seven of 28 from long range for 25 percent.

The Chargers converted 24 of 34 free throws for 71 percent.