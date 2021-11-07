Football Playoff Roundup

TIPPECANOE — Tippecanoe football coach Matt Burgbacher celebrates his birthday with a big win Friday night in the D-III, Region 12 quarterfinals.

The Red Devils got past Alter 37-28 to advance to the regional semifinals Friday night.

Tippecanoe, 10-2, will play Bellbrook, 10-2, at a site to be determined. Bellbrook beat Tipp in the opening game of the season.

It was a back-and-forth battle all night with Knights, 6-6, Friday night.

Tipp was trailing 28-27 going to the fourth quarter.

With 5:34 remaining in the game, Jackson Kleather kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Tipp a 30-28 lead.

Jason Rindler would intercept an Alter pass on the Knights next possession.

Tipp took over at the Alter 31-yard line and Cayd Everhart ran for his second touchdown of the night on the next play with 2:01 remaining to seal the win. Kleather’s PAT made the final margin 37-28.

It was a career game for Tipp quarterback Liam Poronsky.

Poronsky completed 19 of 31 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Gavin Garlitz had a monster game as well with 10 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Rindley had six catches for 55 yards and Zach Butere had two catches for 52 yards, both going for touchdowns.

Everhart pounded the ball at Alter on the ground, with 116 yards on 23 carries.

Garlitz recovered a fumble and Payton Bey had an interception.

Everhart led the defense with 14 tackles and Josh Dietz had 13 tackles.

Rindley and Lawson Cook both had nine tackles.

Eaton 13,

Milton-Union 12

EATON — It was the battle everyone thought it would be in D-IV, Region 16 quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs took a 12-6 halftime lead, but Eaton had the only score of the second half to escape with a 13-12 win/

Eaton, 11-1, moves on to play Cincinnati McNicholas Friday night at a site to be determined.

Milton-Union closes another memorable season at 10-2.

Blake Neumaier had two TD runs for the Bulldogs in the first half as Milton opened a 12-0 lead.

But, Eaton cut the deficit in half with a second quarter touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown in the third quarter.

Neumaier finished with 23 carries for 99 yards, while Blake Brumbaugh had 13 carries for 82 yards.

Nate Morter completed five of 16 passes for 59 yards.

Cooper Brown had another monster game on defense with 12 tackles.

Keris Thwaits had 10 tackles and Jake Brown added nine tackles and two sacks.

Conner Gibson and Ethan Lane both had seven tackles.

St. Henry 34,

Troy Christian 0

ST. HENRY — The Eagles closed the season at 7-5 after a loss in the D-VII, Region 28 quarterfinals.

St. Henry, 9-3, advances to play Tri-Village at a site to be determined.