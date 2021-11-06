Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Sept. 8

• Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs in the two-door reach-in cooler being stored above RTE foods. Upon informing the PIC, the raw shell eggs were moved to the bottom shelf below RTE food items.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the reach-in cooler, previously cooked chicken and wontons were observed without date marks. In the downstairs walk-in cooler, 3 containers of chicken were not properly date marked. Upon informing the PIC, all items without dates were marked with they date they were prepared (9/7).

Corrected during inspection: TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed frozen beef sitting out at room temperature to begin thawing. Upon informing the PIC, the frozen beef was placed in the reach-in cooler to properly thaw under refrigeration.

Critical; repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed no building backflow. An approved plumbing system shall be installed to properly preclude backflow of a solid, liquid, or gas contaminant into the water supply system at the food service operation.

• La Fiesta Express LLC, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw eggs observed being stored over lettuce and RTE items. Upon making the PIC aware, the eggs were moved to the bottom shelf.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Two house made sauces were observed in the prep-top cooler without date marks. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were date marked with the prep date 9/7.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Improper cooling of TCS food. Cooked beef was observed hot in the prep top cooler. Food employee stated the beef had just been cooked and was being cooled. Items should be cooled in the walk-in cooler or with another approved method. PIC took the item to the walk-in cooler.

Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). The salsa that was being held for time was not marked with the initial time it was pulled from refrigeration. Upon making the PIC aware, the time stamp was added.

Repeat: Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. The refuse enclosure was observed with spilled oil and grease outside the oil receptacle.

Sept. 17

• Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St. — Standard/Critical Control Point.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Food employee did not wash hands going from cleaning dirty dishes to prepping food. Upon making the employee aware, they washed their hands and donned new gloves.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Food employees were observed dumping in multiple hand sinks throughout the food service. It was discussed with the PIC that hand sinks are to be used for no other purposes than to wash hands.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Throughout the food service, in several cold holding units, food items not in continuous use or undergoing cooling, were observed kept uncovered. Upon informing the PIC, the process of covering these food items was started.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Single-use gloves used improperly. Observed food employee washing single use gloves instead of removing gloves and washing hands. Upon informing the food employee, they removed their gloves, washed their hands, then donned new gloves.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Multiple sanitizing buckets for cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces were observed either too weak or too strong at the time of inspection. Ensure sanitizing solutions are made and used per manufacturer’s use direction labeling. For bleach, between 50 and 100 ppm.

Improper storage of food items. In the walk-in freezer, under racking systems, observed food items being stored in direct contact with the ground. Place these items on racks that are at least 6” up and of the floor.

Repeat: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed a single use to-go container being used as a scoop and lying in rice inside the rice warmer.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Glass racks were observed unclean to sight and touch. Pressure clean the cup holder racks to remove the observed build-ups. Ensure they are cleaned to sight and touch.

Repeat: Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. The dumpster area was observed with leachate and grease build-ups from both the grease and refuse receptacles. PIC stated the trash contractor would be contacted and the area would be pressure cleaned to remove grease and leachate build-ups observed at the time of inspection.

Repeat: The floors and walls beneath the 3-compartment sink were observed unclean at the time of inspection. Clean the above noted areas.

• Mrs. B’s Catering LLC, 101 N Main ST, Pleasant Hill — Standard/Critical Control Point.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The food slicer was observed with food debris build-up. The process of cleaning the slicer was started upon informing the PIC.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the walk-in cooler, observed previously cooked pulled pork and mac n cheese without proper date marks. Also, an opened bag of lettuce was observed without a date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the items observed without dates were properly dated.

Comments: The floor tiles near the dish machine were observed broken and in disrepair. At the time of inspection, the PIC stated by the end of the year, the tiles in this area will be replaced/repaired.

Ensure the residual water on the floor in the basement is addressed to prevent further issues from arising as a result.