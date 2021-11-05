Polings celebrate 50 years of marriage

TROY — Ron and Diana (Schoener) Poling of Troy recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Ron and Diana were married on Sept. 18, 1971 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

They celebrated their anniversary this past Aug. 7, when their children and grandchildren blessed them with an Open House at First Baptist Church, Troy, in honor of their 50 years of marriage.

Their children are Jason (Gwen) Poling, and Emily (Mike) Rudolph. Ron and Diana also have seven grandchildren. They are Sophia, Ezra and Abraham Poling; Abbie (Cedric) Auberg; and Kayley and Selah Rudolph.

Ron was a Pharmacist in Troy, for 39 years, and retired from Meijer Pharmacy, Troy, where he was the Pharmacy Manager. Diana is retired from the Troy City Schools, where she was a Computer Facilitator.