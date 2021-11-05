Letter: Thank you to POWW volunteers

To the Editor:

I would like to thank our volunteers that participated in the POWW 18th Annual Clean Sweep of the Piqua Hydraulic Canal on 11/4.

We collected about 20 pounds of trash, including a hoodie sweat shirt, bait buckets, and dozens of empty water, soft drink and sport drink plastic bottles.

Thanks to POWW’s main sponsor, DAR / DAB (Down a River / Down a Beer), Mr. and Mrs. Dan French, and Rich Donnelly.

Please put trash in trash cans and remember to reduce, re-use, and recycle.

Thanks to all of you in keeping our local waters beautiful for all to enjoy.

— Jeff Lange

POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways)