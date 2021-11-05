Area briefs

Garden Club meets

TROY —The Alpha Garden Club of Miami County met Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The October speaker was Pam Bennett, OSU Extension Horticulture Educator and State Master Gardener Volunteer coordinator. Pam discussed overwintering/storing bulbs.

Alpha Garden Club is a member of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, www.oagc.org. Club meetings are the second Tuesday of the month, meeting locations vary. If interested in the garden club, contact Mary, lavender.hosta@gmail.com. The club also has a Facebook page.

Test your smoke alarms

MIAMI VALLEY — Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms when you turn back your clocks this weekend. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

Make certain there is a working smoke alarm on every level of your home. Also check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

The Red Cross provides installation of free smoke alarms—simply call 844-207-4509 to set up your installation appointment.

In addition, practice your home fire escape plan with everyone in your household until they can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download our free Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY— The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Nov. 13, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937)773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

YMCA Offers Thanksgiving Break Day Camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be holding two days of fun and games this Thanksgiving Break.

They will be watching a movie at Cinemark on Nov. 24 and heading to 36 skate on Nov. 26. While not on one of these adventures, they will be hanging at the Piqua Branch Activity Center or going swimming. The day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson Branches for youth in grades 1-6 (Kindergartners with approval).

Transportation to events is provided, just make sure to bring a packed lunch each day, a swimsuit for swimming, socks for skating, and snack/game money. Make sure to get a flyer from school or the Y to know what all to bring each day.

Pre-Registration by Nov. 22 is encouraged! Register at either branch or over the phone by calling 773-9622 or 440-9622. Cost of this event is $25 for YMCA members and $32 for non-members per day.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net or Abigail Ngoza-Jordan at 778-5247 or a.jordan@miamicountyymca.net.