Troy High School thespians to present “Peter/Wendy” this weekend

TROY — The Troy High School Thespians will present Jeremy Bloom’s “Peter/Wendy” this weekend with a pair of showings, one at 7 p.m. Friday and one at 7 p.m. Saturday, in the Troy High School auditorium.

In this interpretation of the famous Peter Pan story, Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily, and the menacing Captain Hook. It is a low-tech, inventive adaptation that pays homage to the darker themes of J. M. Barrie’s original

The play is being directed by Troy High School drama teacher Irene Imoden.

Cast members include: Carter Evans (Peter Pan), Loretta Ansley (Wendy), Drew Ramey (Captain Hook), Milo Perkins (Tinkerbelle), Ellie Arnold (Mrs. Darling, ensemble), Grayson Baker (Ensemble, Rusty, McScaliwag, understudy), Abigail Baudelaire (The Tiger Lily), Lily Daniszewski (Mermaid, ensemble), P.J. Glover (Mr. Darling, Pancreas Jerald), Connor Watkins (Smee), Gabe Wolfe (The Lost Boy), Avery Woodruff (Chip Seabird, ensemble) and Mackinsey DeJesus (ensemble).

Crew members include: Victoria Van Hook (stage manager), Ronan Watkins (assistant stage manager), Maggie Snee (house manager), Alivia Hancock (flyman), Dawn Hampshire (sound), Jack Johns (sound), Anabelle Ludy (lights), Sienna Mader (stage crew), Reagan Poeppleman (stage crew), Skylar Ramby (lights), Samson Reeves (stage crew), Cailyn Starnes (stage crew) and Lydia Weaver (stage crew).

Tickets can be purchased in the high school office, online at troyhs.booktix.com or at the door.