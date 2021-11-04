‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua police, along with members of the combined Piqua/Sidney Tactical Response Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at 502 South Main Street.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove, of the Piqua Police Department, said that upon entry into the home, three subjects were detained. Two were subsequently released and one man, Vernon Joseph Carson Graham, 47. Graham, who is believed to be from the Dayton area was charged with possession of crack cocaine, a felony of the first degree, and possession of meth, a felony of the second degree.

The charges are based on what Grove termed a “significant seizure of those drugs” related to Graham.

Grove said a separate seizure of additional drugs in the apartment is continuing to be investigated.

In addition to the drugs, Grove said that more than $3,000 in cash was recovered, along with a stolen gun out of the Dayton area.

“Within the apartment, there were additional large quantities of crack cocaine and methamphetamines,” said Grove. “We will continue our investigation for addition charges involving other subjects.”

Grove said that “numerous complaints from citizens” from multiple areas of Piqua led to Piqua detectives opening the case, which led to the search warrant.

Piqua police believe that Graham, who has ties in both the Dayton and Columbus area, was residing in Piqua strictly as part of his drug trafficking “business.”

As the investigation continues, Grove urged any citizen who has knowledge of drug activity in this, or any other, case, to please contact Piqua police or Miami County 9-1-1.

Graham is being held in the Miami County Jail.