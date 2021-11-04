Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host Hope for the Holidays Dec. 2

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to join in Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 7 pm, at First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

For those who are experiencing their first holiday following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming. Hope for the Holidays provides grieving individuals and families an opportunity to honor loved ones who have died. This program is available through Pathways of Hope℠, a grief and bereavement service of Ohio’s Hospice.

Hope for the Holidays is open to any member of the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Participants will receive helpful insights and information about coping with holiday grief.

The program is free of charge thanks to the generosity of the community. Because of limited seating, reservations are required and will be accepted until Nov. 24 or until capacity is reached, whichever comes first. Please visit www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Hope21 to register or call 937.335.5191 by Nov. 24.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. In event of questionable weather, please call 937-335-5191 for updates.