Miami County Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-11 year olds

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — After a thorough review of the vaccine safety data and effectiveness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine formulation for children ages 5-11.

The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine will help better protect children from severe complications from COVID-19 infection and spreading the virus to others, Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials said in a press release. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for those 12 years of age and older, but administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Vaccines are safe and effective and the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the best way to celebrate safely is to get vaccinated before gathering with friends and family. To provide convenient opportunities for parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated, MCPH will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only. The clinic will be located at MCPH on Saturday, Nov. 13, for the first dose, then three weeks later for the second dose on Dec. 4.

For more information on how to register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.

MCPH is located at 510 W. Water St. Suite 130. Troy. Registration is online only. If you need assistance, please call 937-573-3500 option 1.

Miami County Public Transit is offering free rides for Miami County residents who need a ride to their COVID-vaccination appointments or COVID-related appointments. To schedule a ride, call 937-335-RIDE (7433) or for more information visit https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/transit.