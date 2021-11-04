Honoring county’s MoH recipients

Miami County employee Jeff Norris hangs a banner honoring Medal of Honor recipient A1C Wm. Pitsenbarger on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza on Thursday afternoon.Miami Co. Commissioners authorized banners recognizing the seven Miami Co. Medal of Honor recipients, including SP4C Joseph Guy LaPointe, Jr. and A1C William Hart Pitsenbarger, both from the Vietnam War along with five Civil War soldiers who earned the MoH. The banners are part of Miami County’s recognition of our veterans for Veterans Day.