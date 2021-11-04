Edison State opens season with sweep of Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE — The Edison State Community College basketball teams returned to action after a year off with a sweep of Rio Grande Wednesday night.

MEN

The Charger men cruised to an 89-54 win.

The Chargers opened a 47-24 halftime lead and increased it in the second half.

Ibrahim Athie led the Chargers with 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Sekou Maiga added 16 points and six rebounds.

Jaylen Robinson scored nine points, while Jordan Howard and Kenyon Gardner both had eight points and six rebounds.

Tony Burrell pulled down seven rebounds and Montana Cotrell had three steals.

Edison was 39 of 72 from the floor for 54 percent, including one of eight from 3-point range for 13 percent.

The Chargers converted 10 of 20 free throws for 50 percent.

Edison had 57 rebounds and 21 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers lit the scoreboard up in a 112-69 win.

Edison led 25-19, 49-33 and 72-55 at the quarter breaks, before adding 40 points in the final quarter.

The Chargers put seven different players in double figures.

Allison Siefring led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Kailah Johnson had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals and Whitney Staggs had 12 points and six rebounds.

Maddy Bakosh had 11 points and five assists and Emma Printz scored 11 points.

Victoria Newland and Makayla Blount each scored 10 points and Haleigh Behnken added nine points.

Edison State was 48 of 81 from the floor for 59 percent, including six of 16 from long range for 38 percent.

The Chargers converted 10 of 16 free throws for 63 percent.

Edison had 40 rebounds and 11 turnovers.