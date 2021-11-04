Celebrating 125 years of library services

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Kick off the holiday season and celebrate 125 years of library services in Troy with food trucks, festive music, and fun activities from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Festival of Trees Open House and Food Truck Rally. This event will be held at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St. and is sponsored by Premier Health.

Confirmed food trucks include Claybourne Grille, Cloudy Days Cotton Candy, Hot Dish Midwestern Comfort Food, Poppy’s Smokehouse, and Cupzilla Korean BBQ.

“We are excited to bring this premier event to the community again this year,” said Rachelle Via, library director. “We will have food trucks in our parking lot, live music inside the library, and fun activities for children. We also will be offering a sneak peek at all of our virtual auction items, including more than 40 Christmas trees, wreaths, gift packages, and card catalogs!”

As part of the virtual Festival of Trees auction, which begins Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., local businesses and organizations have created trees and wreaths for community members to bid on. New this year are wreaths and gift packages. Funds raised benefit the library’s building fund. Visit our online auction site at https://event.gives/treefest2021 to participate. The bidding concludes Nov. 18.

The library would like to thank its generous sponsors. In addition to Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center, the event is sponsored by Baird Funeral Home, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, and the Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 120 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org or social media pages.