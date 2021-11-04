Area briefs

Troy school board moves meeting

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the Troy Junior High School library.

This is a departure from its normal Monday meeting, as board members and administrators will be at the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 8.

Veterans Dinner planned for Nov. 9

TROY — Veteran’s Dinner provided by Miami County Liberty at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum located at 2245 S. County Road 25A Troy. Please rsvp to miamicountyliberty@protonmail.com.

This is a celebration for everyone to honor veterans – so bring your family and friends and say thank you.

They will be showing “The Last Full Measure,” which features Piqua native William Pitsenbarger. Dinner will be catered from Chick Fil A.

TMCS board to meet Nov. 18

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Senior Center located at 528 N. Hyatt St. Visit tmcomservices.org for updates. The public is welcome to attend.

Please note that there will be no meeting in December. Board meetings will resume on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Fall Nocturnal Adventure coming to Brukner

TROY — Co-ed Scout Program for boys and girls will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Brukner Nature Center. Join BNC for a fun and educational evening adventure for your troop or pack and their friends or siblings who are also in grades first through fourth. Evening will consist of wildlife games, a night hike with head lamps, and the chance to get up close with live native Ohio wildlife. Currently face masks will be required for all participants when inside the building. Program fee: $15/child & $10/adult (cash, check, or credit card). Registration deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 10. Patches may be purchased for $4/each in advance. Please call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to pre-register.