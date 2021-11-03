Rep. Davidson to host a town hall

TROY — On Monday, Nov. 22, join Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08) for a one-hour town hall at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, located on 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Rep. Davidson will give a brief legislative update, but most of the time will be dedicated to taking questions from attendees.

This town hall is open to the public. However, free registration is required.

RSVP at davidson.house.gov/town-hall or call: 513-779-5400 for the Butler County District Office or 937-339-1524 for the Troy District Office.