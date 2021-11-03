Fundraising night planned for Johnston Farm

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency is partnering with the Moeller Brew Barn located at 214 West Main Street in Troy for an event that supports one of Miami County’s historical sites. For that evening from 5-9 p.m., 20% of sales will be donated directly to the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

When you attend, you are invited to enjoy your favorite craft beer and the full menu of the Moeller Brew Barn. By visiting that evening, you will add your support to the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

Information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, the ongoing renovation project of the Johnston Home, and the coming 2022 season’s events will be shared to better acquaint each guest with this gem of the Upper Miami Valley.

Don’t miss this opportunity enjoy an evening at one of Troy’s premier venues and support an important part of local history as well.