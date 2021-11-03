Football Playoff Previews

Four Miami County teams are headed into the second round of the playoffs this weekend.

FRIDAY

Withrow

at Piqua

It will be matchup of two standout defenses when Withrow visits Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night for a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal.

The Tigers, 9-1, have given up only 38 points all season.

In a 29-7 win over Troy, Withrow relied heavily on standout running back Ty’aris Stevenson.

Stevenson rushed for 256 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown.

Antwonez Fant and Zion also had rushing touchdowns and converted receiver Antwonez Fant threw a touchdown pass to Donsha Knox as the Tigers won their first playoff game in school history.

The Piqua defense has allowed just 70 points and is coming off a 49-7 win over Little Miami to improve to 10-0.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl had a big game in that one, completing 18 of 20 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns and running three times for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Jasiah Medley added a 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Ryan Brown had four receptions for 97 yards and Elijah Frazier caught two passes for 89 yards, with both going for touchdowns.

Cory Miller and Colton Beougher also caught touchdown passes.

Alter

at Tippecanoe

Alter, 6-5, will make the trip to Tippecanoe, 9-2, for a D-III, Region 12 quarterfinal Friday night.

Chase Stone had 26 carries for 73 yards in a 10-7 upset of Lemon Monroe last week for the nights.

Gavin Connor completed seven of 12 passes for 71 yards.

James Darnieder had two catches for 45 yards for the Knights, while CJ Hicks ran for touchdown.

Tippecanoe cruised to a 50-6 win over Mount Healthy in the opening round.

Xavier Jones had 109 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Red Devils, while Cayd Everheart had 105 yard and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Liam Poronsky had 50 yards rushing on three carries, ran for one touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Cole Coppock.

Milton-Union

at Eaton

The Bulldogs will go on the road to play the Eagles Friday night in a matchup of 10-1 teams in a D-IV, Region 16 quarterfinal.

Eaton opened the playoff with a 44-20 win over Oakwood.

Aiden Williams rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, Chris Atkins had 72 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and Cordis Berard had 62 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.

Atkins also completed nine of 11 passes for 75 yards.

Josh Martin caught five passes for 45 yards and Drew Michael kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Milton dominated Indian Hill with a 33-0 win.

Cooper Brown set a school record in the game with four interceptions.

Blake Neumaier ran for 1 166 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Jordan Foose had 71 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown and Blake Brumbaugh ran for a touchdown.

SATURDAY

Troy Christian

at St. Henry

The Eagles, 7-4, will have a shorter road trip this week against 8-3 St. Henry Saturday night in a D-VII, Region 28 quarterfinal.

The Redskins opened the playoffs with a 42-9 win over Ansonia Saturday night.

Troy Christian opened the playoffs by traveling to Portsmouth Notre Dame and winning 27-7.

Landon Rich ran for three touchdowns in that game and Lee Burkett ran for one.