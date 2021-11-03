Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars this weekend

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host its Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars on Nov. 6, which will benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s capital campaign to fund the new museum location, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. This benefit performance will be a day of exciting, professional dancing and delightful dinning at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy, in Piqua. Doors open at 3 p.m., the show will be from 4-7:30 p.m., and dancing will be available until 10 p.m.. Show and dinner is $50.00. It will be semi-formal dress. For tickets, contact Brenda Burns at dwtmvs@gmail.com

Competition dancers are: Pam Cornette, retired from Upper Valley Medical Center; Kim Bulgin, Executive Director Downtown Tipp City Partnership; Tom Merritt, Attorney; Camille Craighead, Architectural Drafter/Designer, Christy “Cookie” Hilleary, Co-founder, Bills Vision for Veterans; Robert League, Retired Presbyterian Minister; Michelle Lavy, Bradford Elementary School Principal; and Tosh Anderson, Director of Marketing, Hollywood Gaming.