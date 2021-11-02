Voters decide on issues, candidates

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters went to the polls during early voting and on Tuesday to decide on an array of candidates and issues on the Nov. 2 ballot.

All results are unofficial until results are certified by Nov. 23.

Voters in Miami County elected the following people:

• Kris Lee was re-elected to the third ward seat of the Piqua City Commission, receiving 1,413 votes, or 66.65%. Nolan Campbell received 707 votes, or 33.35%.

• Levi Fox, Susan Borchers, and Theresa Packard were elected to the three open seats on the Troy Board of Education. Fox received 3,771 votes; Borchers received 3,697 votes; and Packard received 2,952 votes. Tom Kleptz received 2,841 votes and was not re-elected.

• Richard Mains and Amber Drum were elected to the two open seats on the Tipp City Board of Education. Mains received 2,466 votes, and Drum received 2,032 votes. Don Petsch received 646 votes, and Lydia Pleiman received 854 votes.

• Gary Nasal was re-elected to the seat of Miami County Municipal Court Judge, receiving 9,537 votes, or 51.95%. Jessica Lopez received 8,822 votes, or 48.05%.

• Derrick Canan, Amy Welborn, Dawn Duff, and Julie Blumenstock were elected to the four open seats on the Covington Council. Canan received 405 votes, Welborn received 298 votes, Duff received 278 votes, Blumenstock received 264 votes, and Joyce Robertson received 219 votes.

• Lee Harmon, Jim Rench, and Steven Blei were elected to the three open seats on the Covington Board of Education. Harmon received 676 votes, Rench received 597 votes, Blei received 464 votes, and Alexander Reck received 387 votes.

• Beth Ewald van Haaren and Julie Reese were elected as Bethel Township Trustees. Van Haaren received 516 votes, and Reese received 571 votes. Carolyn Walsh Wright received 402 votes, Kama L. Dick received 436 votes, and Lorna Furderer received 350 votes.

• Lane Robbins, Matt Downing, and Jason Tippie were elected to the three open seats on the Newton Board of Education. Robbins received 515 votes, Downing received 427 votes, and Tippie received 328 votes. Anne Case received 285 votes.

Additional candidates results will be in the Nov. 4 edition of the Miami Valley Today.

The following are additional unofficial election results for issues on the Nov. 4 ballot:

• A 0.6-mill renewal levy for the benefit of Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services passed with 14,825 votes in favor of the levy and 4,607 votes against.

• Troy voters upheld the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) established in Ordinance No. 0-11-2021 in a designated section of the city of Troy. Hours of operation for the DORA will be Thursday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The DORA received 3,080 votes, or 58.88%, in favor of it and 2,151 votes, or 41.12%, against it.

• A proposed 4.88-mill substitute levy for the Piqua City School District for the purpose of providing for the necessary requirements of the school district passed with 1,695 votes in favor of it and 1,082 votes against the levy.

• A proposed 1.84-mill levy for athletic facilities and equipment passed in the Bradford Exempted Village School District with 217 votes in favor of it and 130 votes against.

• A 7-mill renewal levy for current operating expenses for the Bethel Local School District passed with 1,195 votes for the levy and 547 votes against.

• A 2-mill renewal levy for Bethel Local School District for constructing and reconstructing school buildings passed with 1,190 votes for the levy and 553 votes against.

• A 17-mill renewal levy for current operating expenses for Milton-Union Exempted Village School District passed with 1,001 votes for the levy and 567 votes against.

• A 0.75% income tax renewal for current operating expenses for Newton Local School District passed with 445 votes for the tax and 239 against.

• A 1.65-mill levy (replacement and increase) for the purpose of ambulance services passed in the village of Fletcher with 47 votes in favor of the levy and 15 votes against.

• A 1.5-mill renewal levy for fire protection passed in the village of Fletcher with 49 votes, or 81.67%, for the levy and 11 votes, or 18.33%, against.

• A 0.5% income tax (continuation) for the purpose of police and fire safety services passed in the village of West Milton passed with 435 votes for the tax and 214 against.

• A 4.9-mill renewal levy for the purpose of EMS and fire protection passed in Bethel Township passed with 945 votes for the levy and 279 against.

• A 1-mill replacement levy for police protection in Bethel Township passed with 887 votes for the levy and 332 against.

• A 3.7-mill renewal levy for the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Concord Township passed with 1,185 votes for the levy and 240 against.

• A 2-mill tax levy (replacement and increase) for Monroe Township Fire District One passed with 827 votes for the levy and 489 against.

• A 0.5-mill renewal levy for current expenses of the Tipp Monroe Community Services in Monroe Township passed with 2,670 votes for the levy and 748 against.

• A 7-mill renewal levy for street repairs in Bradford passed with 170 votes for the levy and 42 against.

• A 3-mill renewal levy for operating expenses for Casstown passed with 31 votes in favor of the levy and 10 against.