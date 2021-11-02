Troy to realign wards due to census update

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy City Council approved an ordinance to realign wards based on the 2020 census results during its regular meeting on Monday. The certified census is 26,305.

“State law provides that following the official certification of the population after a census, the city is to be divided into wards that are substantially equal in number, and the wards must follow the standard boundaries, streets, alleys, etc.,” at-large council member Todd Severt said. “The proposed ward map follows the requirements in this code.”

The new ward map will based on a map provided to council members, and it will be available on the city’s website. Small copies will also be available at City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St. The approximate populations of each ward, based on the 2020 census, will be:

• Ward 1 — 4,363

• Ward 2 — 4,359

• Ward 3 — 4,370

• Ward 4 — 4,406

• Ward 5 — 4,411

• Ward 6 — 4,396

Also on Monday, the council approved legislation related to the appropriation of properties in order for the city to proceed with the West Main Street Improvements Project Phase 1. According to the council’s Law and Ordinance Committee, easements are required for over 60 properties in order to relocate utilities in the project area. Agreements have been reached with all of the properties except for approximately four locations as of Monday evening.

The committee explained that discussions with property owners are on-going, but the city must be in a position to file the easement paperwork with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in order to the meet the project timeline so it can be bid in the spring of 2022.

The council authorized Director of Law Grant Kerber and Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to file the necessary paperwork for the appropriation of the following parcels:

• 0.012 acres of the 0.492-acre parcel D08-058828 in the name of RC Hemm Investments, LLC

• 0.058 acres of the 0.321-acre parcel D08-004920 in the name of Valvoline, LLC

• 0.028 acres of the 0.688-acre parcel D08-105306 in the name of Tim Donut US Limited, Inc.

• 0.028 acres of the 0.558-acres parcel D08-102044 in the name of RC Hemm Investments, LLC

Another parcel in the name of Ridi Reio, LLC was also on the council’s agenda for its Monday meeting, but the council tabled it indefinitely due to an agreement being reached with the property owner.

Also on Monday, the council approved amending the fee schedule with updated fees relating to the Development and Engineering departments, as well as to cemetery fees. The fees are not related to utility costs.

The council then approved a professional services agreement with Jackson Lewis P.C., for collective bargaining and other employment-related services. The council also approved a Public Defender Agreement for 2022 at a cost of $24,409.35.

The council then approved legislation in regard to the annexation of 0.652 acres from Staunton Township located at 1525 N. Troy-Sidney Road known as the Sheridan annexation. The council approved the statement of services, buffering statement, and consent to the annexation.

Following that, the council authorized increasing the authorization for the purchase of water meters by $50,000 for meter replacements within the city. According to the Streets and Sidewalks Committee, other meters under contract are being delayed due to a supply chain issue and will not be received for at least 52 weeks. Alternate meters are available and will work with the city’s system. The council approved increasing the authorization for the purchase of water meters by $50,000 for a total authorization of $230,000 for 2021.

The council then approved grant applications to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) for resurfacing projects for areas on North Elm Street and East Main Street.

The council also approved the final record plan for the Troy Christian Schools Planned Development and the final acceptance of the Strayer Farms annexation, which includes 8.14 acres.

The council waived the three-reading rule on all legislation on the agenda.

During the mayor’s comment, Mayor Robin Oda said the city’s Christmas tree will be arriving on the square on Monday. PCS Crane will be donating manpower and use of their crane.

During public comment, Dave Pinkerton of Troy advocated against the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) on the Nov. 2 ballot, passing out print outs of memes of outhouses to audience members during Monday’s meeting.

“Don’t tell me that alcohol doesn’t present problems,” Pinkerton said. “Don’t encourage the use of alcohol.”

Pinkerton addressed Titterington and Oda specifically at times, prompting President of Council Bill Lutz to ask Pinkerton to refrain from getting personal.

“It’s just a bad thing for Troy,” Pinkerton said about the DORA.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.