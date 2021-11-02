Tipp Council passes 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan was adopted by council in a 6-1 vote Monday night.

Council member Huffman, who voted against the resolution, was concerned about the administrative plans being a line item on the budget as opposed to itemized expenses. She also said she felt that the addition to the city building, for the purpose of storage of records and other files, should be pushed back until they have better information. Approximately $750,000 is set for the addition, which is planned to be built between the government center and police facility.

“At this point we don’t have any type of architecture plan. We were given a line drawing, an estimated size. I know there was a desired improvement with that addition for storage, which I think there are other options that could be explored before we make an allocation for the project,” Huffman said.

A motion to amend the resolution to reflect Huffman’s concerns failed in a 3-4 vote with Huffman, council members Frank Scenna and Logan Rogers voting for the amending of the resolution and council members Mike McFarland, Mike Jackson, Mayor Joseph Gibson and Council President Katelyn Berbach voting against the motion.

The 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan for Tipp City includes other improvements for administration, such as annual replacement of computers, servers, copiers, network printers, etc., including software upgrades and upgrading the city’s income tax software in 2023. The current system will no longer be operational after 2024 due to the licensing agreements expiring, and replacement in 2023 ensures the new system will be operational.

Along with the building addition, administration improvements for 2022 include a roof replacement, new windows, insulation and sills, HVAC upgrades and replacing the exterior lighting and heat exchanger units as needed.

Council unanimously passed several other resolutions, ordinances and motions Monday evening:

• An ordinance authorizing the issuance of bond anticipation notes for the purpose of paying the costs of various public infrastructure projects in an amount not to exceed $960,000;

• An ordinance authorizing the issuance of bond anticipation notes in an amount not to exceed $7,500,000 for the purpose of paying the costs of various public infrastructure projects;

• A resolution authorizing a contract with the Miami County Public Defender to pay for the legal defenses of an indigent persons charged with jailable offenses under municipal ordinances;

• A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a water and sewer agreement with Monroe Township;

• A resolution declaring a 2010 Ford Expedition as surplus property and authorizes its disposal as the most cost beneficial means as determined by the city manager;

• A motion approving the council’s 2022 meeting calendar; and

• A motion approving the Tree Board’s Urban Forestry Management Plan.

The next Tipp City Council meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.