Bethel gets 3-1 win over Miami East in D-III district championship game.

BELLEFONTAINE — Bethel boys soccer coach Bob Hamlin is a wise man — so, he knows his wife is always right.

And Saturday night’s D-III district championship game was no different.

“She told me whatever you do, don’t give up a goal in the first five minutes, because if you do you will lose,” Hamilin said after the Bees 3-1 win over the Vikings. “We didn’t and we got an early goal instead.”

Something both coaches agreed was pivotal in the final outcome.

With the win, Bethel improved to 17-1-2 and will play Madeira at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Centerville in a D-III regional semifinal.

“I thought we played very composed tonight,” Hamlin said. “I thought we played a really good game. Miami East is a good team.”

The Vikings, who close at 9-3-3, had split with the Bees during the season, handing Bethel its only loss.

“Most of these guys have been in my system for three years now,” Miami East coach Nakilee Weni said after another successful season. “They are familiar with my system and know what to do.”

But, Weni lamented giving up a penalty kick just 7:31 into the game.

“You can’t give up a PK in the first five minutes,” Weni said. “That can’t happen. That changed the game. You can’t give up two PKs in a game. That was the difference in the game.”

After East was called for a foul in the box at the 32:29 mark, Bethel’s Kyle Brueckman converted the PK for a quick 1-0 lead.

“I am kind of our PK guy,” Brueckman said. “I knew I had to make it.”

Jace Houck, the leading scorer in the TRC this season, struck from the far left corner with 23:45 to go in the half and the Bees took that lead to the locker room at half.

“It was a bad touch and I was able to score on it,” Houck said. “We came here to win the game tonight and that’s what we did.”

Hamlin was impressed by Houck’s shot.

“That was a phenomenal shot,” Hamlin said. “Where he out the ball in the net, that was the only angle he had on that shot.”

Brueckman added another goal on a PK less than nine minutes into the second half to make it 3-0.

“Kyle (Brueckman) is our most conistent guy on PKs,” Hamlin said. “And you saw what he did, he buried them both.”

Trenton Maxson got East on the board on a free kick with 13:34 remaining, but it was not enough to overcome Bethel’s fast start.

“I have never been part of a district champion,” Brueckman said. “This is an amazing feeling.”

And the Bees will look to continue that success against Madeira.

Wyoming 3,

Tippecanoe 1

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team was tied 1-1 at halftime before falling to Wyoming 3-1 Saturday night in D-II district final.

Evan Stonerock scored the Tipp goal and Michael Jergens had seven saves in goal.

Tippecanoe finished the season 16-3-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Badin 3,

Tippecanoe 1

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe volleyball team lost to Hamilton Badin 25-16 19-25, 25-13, 25-17.

Tipp finishes the season with a 23-3 record.

“Our serve receive was off the entire match,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “A lot had to do because of the tough serving from Baden and our inability to get our platform behind the ball. We out hit them 37-35 kills, but we got aced 14 times which did not allow us to get the typical amount of swings we get per set or per match.

“The team fought back to tie it 1-1 in sets and had a comfortable lead in the third set 9-4 but could not sustain it. Baden played very good volleyball and I have to commend them for that. On the other hand we had a good season, did our best and the kids are just outstanding ladies that if I had to go and battle with…will do it in a heart beat. Our seniors Ashley Aselage, Charlene Ballard, Scoti Hoskins and Alayna Trucksis, my congrats on a great career and for all they have done for the Tipp volleyball program.”

Alexa Mader had 10 kills and four blocks and Aselage had nine kills.

Hosking dished out 32 assists and Gracie Kinsman led the defense with 16 digs.

Alex Voisard had 12 digs and Ballard added eight digs.