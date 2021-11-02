PIQUA — A Greenville woman is dead following an early morning crash on I-75 near Piqua.

Troopers say that Sharon Snyder, 64, died following a crash involving her vehicle and a semi just before 6 a.m.

Snyer’s vehicle was northbound on I-75 near County Road 25-A when she apparently lost control and drove into the path of the northbound semi.

Snyder died at the scene. The driver of the truck, who is from Michigan, was not injured.

I-75 northbound was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.