Hayner announces holiday events, activities

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Santa will be on the front porch of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2-5 p.m. He hopes to see all the boys and girls this year. The Hayner staff has planned some take-home crafts and prizes for the children to pick up as they make their way to the porch, and Santa always has a candy cane and little gift for them to take home. There is no fee and no need to sign up or make a reservation. Just stop by the Hayner and you will see Santa on the front porch. Visit the Hayner website for more information as well as holiday games, coloring pages, and puzzles at www.TroyHayner.org/happenings.

Hayner’s legendary holiday decor will be available for self-guided tours beginning Sunday, Dec. 5. Over 20 decorators will re-envision and re-do every room and hall with a twinkling, sparkling, fantastic trove of decor ideas filling every corner of the three-story mansion. The 2021 decor is themed “A Celestial Christmas” and will be available until Sunday, Jan. 2. Tour the Hayner anytime without reservations or fees, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., and Monday 7-9 p.m.

A special feature of the holiday decor will be an exhibit of art quilts by Brian Partin called, “Angels Over Kiev.” Brian Partin is a Troy native. He began making applique quilts as a young man and has been “hooked” ever since. Applique is a technique that stitches pieces of fabric to the top of a background fabric to form designs and allows endless possibilities to the creator. Brian combines applique piecing with embroidery, printing, and fabric dying technique to achieve his intricate designs and storytelling imagery.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.