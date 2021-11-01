Area briefs

Veterans Day Celebration set

PLEASANT HILL — There will be a Veterans Day Celebration held on Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. at the Newton High School, located at 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill.

The celebration is sponsored by Newton Student Council. Newton schools would like to invite veterans to come to their Veterans Day Celebration, honoring this day of American pride, at the Newton High School on Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. They invite you and your family to their reception following their ceremony of recognition. Please call and RSVP to (937) 676-2002.

They ask that you arrive between 9:15-9:30 a.m. and enter through the high school doors.

Piqua Parents As Teachers to hold virtual auction

PIQUA — Piqua Parents As Teachers will hold their Fall Virtual Auction on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 7-8:30 p.m. It will be a Facebook Live event.

Attend the Virtual Quarter Auction for Piqua Parents as Teachers from the comfort of your own home. The cost is $40 for an All-Win-Paddle and a preassigned number are available for purchase at their website donate page at www.piquaparentsasteachers.org. The $40 All-Win-Paddle guarantees everyone a winner!

Your preassigned paddle number will be emailed to you Nov. 10. No need to be present to win. All of the sales benefit Piqua Parents As Teachers.

If you are unable to purchase your All-in-Paddle online, you can drop off your payment with the secretary at Piqua Junior High School during school hours. Please write your name, phone number, and email address on the envelope. For questions, call 937-916-3139.

Items will be available for pick-up Nov. 12 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m and Nov.15 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m at PJHS. Call 937-916-3139 upon arrival.

Veterans Day program planned

WEST MILTON — The annual Veterans Day program will take place at Hoffman United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in the church activity center. Everyone is invited to this program honoring Union Township veterans and their families. The retired military banners will be presented to those families at the end of the program. There is no charge to attend. The facility is handicap accessible. The doors will open at 1 p.m.

A video has been created to go along with stores submitted about each veteran featured. Jim Wright, an Air Force veteran, is the main speaker. He will share about the MIA-POW special ceremony. American Legion Post 487 will present the flag. Scott Fogle will explain the history of the Banner Program.

The program will be broadcast on West Milton’s public access station (Channel 5) and on YouTube under wmpatv. It will also be on Hoffman’s Facebook page. For more information call Nancy Studebaker at 037-698-9967.